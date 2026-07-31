Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series/Prime Video)

Indra Kumar’s Bollywood adventure comedy Dhamaal 4 has successfully completed its third week globally. Ajay Devgn starrer has now surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela among the top 100 Bollywood grossers of all time at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the day 21 update!

How much has it earned overseas?

After the second week, the momentum slowed down at the overseas box office. In three weeks, Dhamaal 4 has amassed 25.75 crore gross. It is now aiming to beat Thamma, which collected 26.5 crore gross.

Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi co-starrer is gearing up for the much-needed third weekend boost, but will likely conclude its international run under the 30 crore mark.

Beats Ram-Leela worldwide!

At the domestic box office, Dhamaal 4 has earned 192.57 crore gross. Combined with the overseas total, its worldwide collection surges to 218.32 crore gross. Ajay Devgn starrer has now left behind Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela to become the 88th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally. It is now aiming to beat Akshay Kumar’s Rustom (218.8 crore).

The third weekend boost should also help the Bollywood adventure comedy surpass Total Dhamaal (223.36 crore) worldwide. With that, it will emerge as the highest-grossing film of the franchise. However, there’s a major obstacle in the form of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Not only in the English belt, but it is also dominating the Hindi screens. It could limit the growth of Dhamaal’s latest installment this weekend.

Check out the Dhamaal franchise at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Dhamaal 4: 218.32 crore (21 days) Double Dhamaal: 70.54 crore Dhamaal: 50.19 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary

India net: 163.2 crore

India gross: 192.57 crore

Overseas gross: 25.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 218.32 crore

Check out the Dhamaal 4 day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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