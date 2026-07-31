Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Film Sees A Drop But Heading For Grand Opening Weekend ( Photo Credit – Marvel )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been released in multiple international territories before its US release. China was among the first countries to see the release of the film starring Tom Holland as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. The movie opened with solid numbers in China despite its midweek release. While it saw a major drop on Day 2, it still made its mark in the record books. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in China.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sees a 48% Drop on Day 2 in China

The film has received solid word-of-mouth in China and has recorded spectacular numbers in two days. After opening at $35 million, Day 2 saw a 47.7% dip. On Thursday, the film collected a strong $18.3 million against 172k screenings. Owing to positive word of mouth, the superhero film saw a lot of same-day ticket sales on Thursday. According to Lux Fernando’s report, 73% of Thursday’s total sales were same-day sales. Only 27% of tickets were sold during pre-sales.

Despite the drop in collections, Brand New Day is still the second-biggest single day for any comic book movie post-COVID. It is only trailing its own opening-day collection. The film’s two-day collection in China now stands at $53.3 million. This is even before the weekend, when the film is expected to see a rise in collections.

Day-Wise Collection of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in China

Day 1: $35 million

Day 2: $18.3 million

Total: $ 53.3 million

What to Expect from Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the First Weekend in China?

For Friday, July 31, the film has already earned $4.2 million in pre-sales and will be screened across 173k screenings. The film has already earned $9.7 million in pre-sales for its three-day weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).

Breakdown Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s First Weekend Pre-Sales:

Friday: $4.2 million

Saturday: $4 million

Sunday: $1.5 million

At the current pace, the Tom Holland starer is expected to have a massive $115 million to $125 million five-day opening at the China box office. As for the three-day weekend, the film is expected to earn $60 million to $70 million. The film aims to finish among the top five opening weekends for any Hollywood film in China post-COVID. It’s a three-day opening weekend and will most likely be the 3rd-biggest in China, while the 5-day extended weekend may end up being the 4th-biggest in the country.

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