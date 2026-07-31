Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection Day 1: Earns Way Less Than Kill’s Opening Day ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

While the majority of films stayed clear of lashing out at the Hollywood biggies, Raghav Juyal’s film, Bhai Tera Star Hai, went ahead with the release as scheduled. The Tom Holland film has taken over the majority of screens in India owing to a massive demand. In the midst of this, Raghav Juyal’s film screened on fewer than 1,000 screens in the country.

Bhai Tera Star Hai Opens Less Than Kill

The recently released comedy film is Raghav Juyal’s first feature film, where he is the hero. His previous theatrical hit was Kill, in which he played the antagonist opposite Lakshya’s hero act. Kill was a critically acclaimed film which received audience love as well in theatres. However, Raghav’s solo hit failed to collect even half of what Kill made.

Bhai Tera Star Hai opened at 0.25 crore on its opening day against a screen count of 826. On the other hand, Kill earned 1.25 crore on its opening day. Bhai Tera Star Hai has earned 80% lower than Kill on its opening day. The film is unlikely to see much growth, owing to competition from Spider-Man and poor initial reviews.

Directed by Nikhil Bhat, Kill was Raghav Juyal’s breakthrough feature film, where he was seen in a new light. The film earned a net total of 24.97 crore in India. The worldwide gross collection of the film stands at over 48 crore. Bhai Tera Star Hai will have a tough time beating Raghav’s last theatrical hit.

Day-Wise Collection of Bhai Tera Star Hai

Day 1: 0.25 crore

More About Bhai Tera Star Hai

Apart from Raghav Juyal, the Vivek B Agrawal directorial also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Parvathy Omanakuttan, among others. The film has been written by Vivek B Agrawal and Sudipto Sarkar.

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