Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 7: 42% Budget Recovery In A Week( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political drama Jana Nayagan stands at the border of the 150 crore mark in net collections in India in seven days! The film has officially wrapped its first week with a decent figure; however, it does not quite add up towards the success of the film due to the extravagant budget!

Despite the monumental pre-release hype and a thunderous opening day, the political actioner is currently witnessing a steep weekday drop. As things stand, the film has not managed to recover even half of its massive budget, and the ultimate success mark still looks like a long road to travel!

Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Wednesday, July 29, Jana Nayagan earned 6.1 crore while still retaining a massive 10,359 shows nationwide. However, the overall occupancy dropped to an average of 15.9% in the theaters! The film dropped below the 10 crore mark on Tuesday itself, but Wednesday brought its lowest single-day total so far.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42.7 crore

Day 2: 21.15 crore

Day 3: 28.9 crore

Day 4: 32 crore

Day 5: 10.65 crore

Day 6: 8 crore

Day 7: 6.1 crore

Total: 149.5 crore

Budget Recovery Of Jana Nayagan

Sitting at 149.5 crore net collection in 7 days in India, Jana Nayagan has only achieved a 42% budget recovery in its first seven days. For a film mounted on a mammoth scale of 300 – 350 crore, it desperately needs a massive second-weekend jump to cement its foot strongly!

While the budget recovery has been sluggish, Thalapathy Vijay is inching closer to another major box office milestone. The superstar is currently just 28.6 crore away from knocking his own film Varisu out of the Top 10 Tamil films in history and securing a spot amongst the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India Net).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of all time (India Net Collection).

2.0: 407.05 crore Jailer: 348.55 crore Leo: 341.04 crore Coolie: 285.01 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 266.54 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 252.71 crore Vikram: 247.32 crore Amaran: 220.05 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 181.96 crore Varisu: 178.14 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Jana Nayagan.

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