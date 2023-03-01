Pongal 2023 saw an exciting box office battle between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar as their Varisu and Thunivu respectively locked horns. Both films did well considering their budgets and scale. However, if we talk about the overall collection, it’s Vijay’s film which emerged as a clear winner. Now, let’s take a look at its closing worldwide collection!

The clash between both Tamil stars took place after 8 years and expectedly, fans’ excitement was at an all-time high. We saw theatres running houseful in Tamil Nadu. Initially, speaking about a single state, Ajith dominated the battle on the first day. But post that, it was Vijay’s domination all the way.

Now, coming to the worldwide box office, Varisu has now practically ended its run. Both in India as well as overseas, the film has done really well and has once again proved Thalapathy Vijay’s stronghold. Despite mixed reviews, the family entertainer earned a grand total of 178.80 crores nett (inclusive of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) in India, which equals 210.98 crores gross. In overseas, the film earned an impressive number of 90 crores gross. Combining these, the closing worldwide collection stands at 300.98 crores gross.

With 300.98 crores gross, Varisu is Thalapathy Vijay‘s highest-grossing film ever and his first 300 crore grosser. This is highly impressive considering the clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. However, the film missed a chance to hit the 100 crore mark in overseas alone.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. It has the potential to be Vijay’s first 200 crore film in India (with nett collection) and first 400 crore film globally (with gross collection). If word-of-mouth turns out to be good, then the sky will be the limit for it.

