Yesterday, the announcement promo of Leo was unveiled and as expected it shattered records even before completing 24 hours. Starring Thalapathy Vijay in a leading role, the film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the thunderous success of Vikram, Lokesh and Vijay’s collaboration is something everyone has their eyes on and one can only imagine the hype it carries.

With the upcoming action thriller, Vijay and Lokesh will be reuniting after delivering a commercial success, Master. So it’s obvious that the film is in high demand among buyers. On top of that, it is rumoured to be a part of Lokesh’s universe i.e. in connection with Kaithi and Vikram, multiplying the excitement by infinity. All these factors have now landed the upcoming pan-Indian project in a super recovery mode.

Even though the exact number isn’t confirmed, the budget of Leo is said to be in excess of 250 crores. Now, as per the report on Tracktollywood.com, the film has already recovered a staggering amount of 246 crores from a non-theatrical business. This includes a humongous 150 crores coming from just digital rights. Reportedly, 80 crores have been made by selling satellite rights and another 16 crores from music rights.

Details about Leo’s Hindi dubbing rights are unavailable but it is said to be sold at a big price considering Sanjay Dutt is a villain in the film.

Apart from Dutt being a villain, Leo also marks Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s reunion after 14 years. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the promo of Leo is breaking records on YouTube by surpassing several biggies including Jawan, Tiger 3 and Pathaan.

