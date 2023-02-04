The team of Pathaan is breathing a sigh of relief now led by Shah Rukh Khan; the film has brought back the lost glory of Bollywood. Before its release, they refrained from any interviews, all the controversies might be one of the reasons behind it, but now when the actors, director and others are reaping the fruits of their labour, they’re also sharing their experiences with the audience. The film’s writer Shridhar Raghavan gives out interesting insights into the film.

SRK, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer spy thriller are high on action and were well choreographed as well. Raghavan revealed that one of the torture scenes, which was a part of the film’s trailer, was cut from the film. Scroll down to know more details.

Writer Shridhar Raghavan in a recent interview with the Indian Express spoke about one of the torture scenes in Pathaan that was not included in the film. Speaking of it, he said, “In the trailer, there’s a torture sequence that Shah Rukh goes through—maybe they’ll release it later on YouTube—and in the film, there were many scenes which we wrote on paper but never shot. Every character in the JOCR squad has a huge back story, which we wrote. We then thought we don’t require it in this particular film, but it was important for us because someday, when we’ll do something else with these characters, it’ll also help the actors because they’d know these characters inside out. It was great fun.” For the record, this movie is part of YRF’s Spy Universe besides the Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s WAR.

It will not be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan completely re-invented himself for Pathaan, and the fans are just awestruck once again; seeing him do those action sequences on the silver screen is an entirely different experience. Even Shridhar Raghavan mentioned SRK’s interest in action movies; he even gave his input to the movie’s screenplay.

Raghavan said, “He had tons of inputs; he’s heavily into this genre! When we first started writing, he would have a lot of interesting comments. He had literally put down 70-100 pages of his understanding of the genre. I was blown! It became an interesting reference point because when I was reading it, I was like, ‘Ya, this is valid; this is useful.’ Like the idea of a team of people who aren’t allowed to serve anymore, and he bands them together while being in a hospital; that came from him if I remember right. A lot of terrific ideas came from him.”

Earlier, Shridhar Raghavan gave away another interesting detail involving a spoiler in Pathaan, so *SPOILER ALERT* for those who haven’t seen it yet; that, like the audience, he too didn’t know about the end credit scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Pathaan, led by Shah Rukh Khan, featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, hit the theatres on 25th January and has been running successfully. It has already broken a number of records and is still going smoothly.

