Pathaan has been making the right kind of buzz at the box office across the globe. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, is on a record-breaking spree right from Day 1. After becoming the first Hindi film ever to open at 100 crores globally, it was also the fastest Hindi film to enter the 100 crore club. Marking SRK’s comeback to the silver screen, the film has been in the news before and after its release. Now in the latest news, the film has not been banned in Pakistan. Yes, you heard that right!

The film was earlier in the news after it got mired in controversies including the Besharam Rang fiasco. The first of the film courted controversy after the MP minister made a shocking comment on DP’s ‘saffron’ bikini.

Coming back, according to the latest media reports Pathaan’s illegal screening was stopped by the Sindh Board of Films Censor. It so happened when a company named “Firework Events” organized the screening of the action thriller at different locations in Pakistan. And reportedly the tickets are priced at PKR 900. Let us tell you the ticket price as per INR is around Rs 268.77. The good news is that most of the theatres were housefull.

Now a report in Dawn further states that the Sindh Board of Films Censor has asked the private company to cancel all the private screenings of Pathaan across the country. A statement released by the censor board read, “No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board.”

Not only that, the censor board has even cited a punishment of up to 3 years in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh for those organizing the screening of Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand.

On the other hand, Pathaan has earned 351 crores in India while it has crossed the 700 crore milestone worldwide.

