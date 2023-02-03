Back in Mumbai after a holiday in the USA, Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for 2023, considering he has some really interesting projects lined up. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with a talented bunch of actors like Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Akshay will be seen playing the role of an air force officer in the movie Fighter, starring Hrithik and Deepika. Anticipated to be released at the end of Jan, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film.

Akshay Oberoi says, “It is an exciting year. Lots of new and interesting work, with some amazing bunch of actors lined up. And acting is such a profession where you take inspiration from everywhere, even from your co-actors.I have worked with Deepika before in Piku and it’s nice to work again. Hrithik’s dedication towards work is quite infectious and Sara is a bundle of joy. 2023 is going to be a great year. I can feel it already.”

Akshay Oberoi is also part of the movie Gaslight, which stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is basking in the success glory of the spy-action thriller Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

