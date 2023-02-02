The relations between Bollywood and cricket are age-old. Several gorgeous actresses have fallen in love with cricket stars and it seems a new crop of actors is also following the same route. Sara Ali Khan and cricketer Shubman Gill have now become the talk of the town.

It all began in February last year when netizens found a picture of the alleged lovebirds from an airport. However, later Gill in a chat show revealed that he is only friends with the Bollywood actress. Now rumours of them dating have once again started making headlines after pictures of them from Ahmedabad are going viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the picture, Shuhman Gill and Sara Ali Khan can be seen sharing a candid moment together as they engage in a conversation. Sara is wearing a printed jumper while Shubman is wearing a blue hoodie. Though Sara and Shubman haven’t confirmed their relationship, the photo suggests that the two are dating.

As soon as the pic went viral, netizens began trolling them on Twitter. One user wrote, “Yeh neechpana hai bhai.. 10 janam lagenge Sachin ka S banne me..” Another user wrote, “ab to rishta pakka samgho ❤️❤️❤️” A third user then commented, “Toh rishta pakka??”

However, according to Bollywood Life, Sara Ali Khan is still in Mumbai. Contrary to popular belief, she did not travel to Ahmedabad and did not attend the match in which Shubman Gill played.

Ibrahim, Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother, used to play a lot of cricket. Previously, the actress was linked to Kartik Aaryan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan was also rumoured to be dating filmmaker Jahan Handa. The actress is working on a number of projects. The most notable is Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she portrays the fearless Usha Mehta. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video soon.

For more updates on Bollywood news tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Cirkus Actor Siddharth Jadhav Breaks Silence On Box Office Failure Of Ranveer Singh Led Film: “Kabhi Kabhi Sachin Tendulkar Bhi Zero Par Out Huye Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News