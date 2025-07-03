Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has failed to create any impact. Released amid decent expectations, the film couldn’t generate the momentum required for a magnum opus. It has already slowed down, but even with an underwhelming run, it has managed to surpass the worldwide box office collection of Sree Vishnu’s successful film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 6!

The Tollywood magnum opus opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics. It was followed by poor word-of-mouth among the audience. Such a reception made it clear that the film will not survive in theatres for long, and considering the mammoth budget spent on the making, it has emerged as one of the biggest disasters in recent times.

How much did Kannappa earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

As per the latest collection update by Sacnilk, Kannappa has earned a little over 1 crore on Wednesday, day 6. Overall, the film has earned a dismal 28.6 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 33.74 crores. From here, it seems like the film will struggle to even touch the 35 crore mark in net collection.

Overseas, Kannappa is a washout by earning only 4.7 crore gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the Vishnu Manchu starrer has earned 38.44 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 6 days. Going by the poor trend, it will wrap up below the 50 crore mark.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 28.6 crores

India gross – 33.74 crores

Overseas gross – 4.7 crores

Worldwide gross – 38.44 crores

Surpasses Sree Vishnu’s Single

With 38.44 crore gross in the kitty, the magnum opus has surpassed Sree Vishnu’s Single, which amassed 35.61 crores gross globally. In India, it earned 26.71 crore net against a reported budget of 14 crores, thus earning an ROI (return on investment) of 12.71 crores or 90.78%. It secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

