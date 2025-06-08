Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy #Single has finally ended its theatrical run, and in 30 days, the film will have a total net collection of 26.31 crore in India! However, the film started on a good note; it could not sustain the momentum and was exhausted before the finish line of the hit verdict!

Sree Vishnu’s Clash With Samantha!

Sree Vishnu clashed at the box office with Samantha’s horror comedy Subham! While that film had a slow yet steady pace at the box office, Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy started with an opening day collection of 2.5 crore, followed by a weekend of 9.55 crore!

Is #Single A Box Office Hit?

#Single is mounted on a budget of 14 crore at the box office, and it could earn only 26.31 crore in its lifetime. Churning out a profit of 87.93% only, the film missed the hit mark by 1.69 crore at the box office!

8th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Currently, Sree Vishnu’s rom-com is the 8th-highest Telugu film of 2025 at the worldwide box office. However, with the upcoming releases, it will surely lose its spot over time! Meanwhile, we tried to figure out why the film could not achieve the hit tag at the box office.

Three Reasons Why #Single Is Not A Hit!

The Monday Drop!

Sree Vishnu’s film started on a roaring note, but it failed the Monday test, which clearly indicates that the word-of-mouth for the film was not as strong as it was supposed to be!

The Overseas Run

The film could not grab much attention overseas and it earned only 4.5 crore overseas, which could not contribute much to the success of the romantic comedy!

Budget A Issue?

The budget of the film is 14 crore. If it could have been controlled at 10 crore, for a mid-level film, it could have certainly attained the hit verdict! Clearly the film did not fail, but probably the budget failed!

Single Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy at the box office after it ended its theatrical run.

India net: 26.31 crore

India gross: 31.04 crore

Overseas gross: 4.1 crore

Worldwide gross: 35.14 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

