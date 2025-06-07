Sajid Nadiadwala initially enthralled the audiences with the formula of Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Basically the same film, with different climax. The comedy thriller which is a murder mystery basically has two different killers in the two versions at the end and the rest of the film is the same. So, did the experiment work?

Which Version Of Housefull Is Better?

While some would suggest you watch version A, others would suggest watching version B. The sanest of the lot would tell you to watch none! However, reports and fans are claiming that version A is running better than version B!

Housefull 5A’s Occupancy Higher Than Housefull 5B

A report by Sacnilk says that the overall occupancy of Housefull 5 on day 1 was 28.8%. However, Housefull 5B registered an occupancy of 16% on the opening day! Doing the basic maths, Housefull 5A must have registered close to 41.6% if calculating the average occupancy of the shows.

Clearly, the A version of Akshay Kumar‘s film won the battle on the opening day with 160% higher occupancy than version B. However, this might be a case of confusion and does not really guarantee that version A is better than version B!

If we also consider the difference in the number of screens, as per Sacnilk’s tracking for the advance booking, Housefull 5A had almost 10K shows compared to Housefull 5B’s 7K shows. But even taking the average occupancy as per the show’s version A, it has registered an occupancy of almost 38% on the opening day!

Housefull 5 Day 1 Ticket Sales

The comedy thriller sold almost 295K tickets on BMS on the opening, making it the second highest for a Hindi film in 2025 after Chhaava! On the opening day, the film managed to register an opening of 24.35 crore at the box office.

