Four Indian films have ruled the Netflix charts this week, and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, after a roaring run at the box office, has registered a meek arrival on Netflix this week. The film started streaming on the OTT platform on April 11, registering the third-lowest debut for a Hindi film!

Trending At Number 1 Only In India

Vicky Kaushal’s period drama is trending at only the number 1 spot in the list of top 10 films of the week, only in India! It has found one of the top 10 spots in Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and UAE.

Chhaava OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from April 7 to April 13, Chhaava, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.2 million on Netflix against 5.9 million viewing hours and secured the 4th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by ‘The Dad Quest’ at number 1 this week.

Third Lowest Debut

In two days, the period drama managed to secure the third-best lowest debut on Netflix after Azaad and Emergency. This might be because of the phenomenal theatrical run of the film since it garnered brilliant numbers at the box office, due to which it got limited audiences on the OTT.

Check out the debut week viewership for all the Hindi films ranked from lowest to highest. These films arrived on Netflix in 2025 either as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

6. Azaad: 1.1 Million

5. Emergency: 1.4 Million

4. Chhaava: 2.2 Million

3. Deva: 2.8 Million

2. Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million

Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Legend Of Hanuman Season 6 OTT Verdict: 45% Jump Higher Views Than Last Season’s Debut Week, Bajrang Bali Is Growing

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News