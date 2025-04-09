Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is having a phenomenal run with its streaming on Netflix. In two weeks the total viewership of the film stands at 7.3 million views. Interestingly, in its second week, the cop drama is trending in 20 countries in the non-English category of top 10 films in that country!

Trending At Number 1 In 9 Countries!

Shahid Kapoor‘s film is also trending on the number 1 spot in the category of non-English films on Netflix in that country. While it has claimed the top spot in India, it is also the number 1 film in Mauritius, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE.

Deva OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from March 31 to April 6, Deva, with a jump of 60% in its second week, garnered a viewership of 4.5 million on Netflix against 11.6 million viewing hours and secured the 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix this week.

Most Viewed Indian Films On Netflix

Deva has currently entered the list of the top 5 most-viewed films on Netflix, surpassing Officer On Duty. It is also the third most-viewed Hindi film on Netflix, and it arrived in 2025.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix. All of these films arrive in 2025. While some of them are direct releases, others arrived on the platform after a theatrical run.

Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Pushpa 2: 9.4 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million Deva: 7.3 Million Officer On Duty: 5.7 Million Dragon: 5.4 Million Daaku Mahaaraaj: 5 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 4.3 Million Emergency: 3.3 Million Azaad: 2.9 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Test OTT Verdict: R Madhavan, Nayanthara & Siddharth Bring The 3rd Best Debut For A South Indian Film On Netflix In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News