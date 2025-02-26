Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the prominent actors in Bollywood. From playing chocolate-boy roles to intense roles, Shahid Kapoor has aced all his diverse roles. February 25, 2025, marks Shahid Kapoor’s 44th birthday. Let’s revisit the time when he shared his views on nepotism. Read on.

In a conversation with Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘No Filter Neha,’ Shahid Kapoor opened up on his personal and professional life. The actor also tagged himself as an ‘outsider’ despite being the son of renowned actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem. Shahid said, “I love the fact that every step forward required so much effort, and it meant so much, and so the gratification you felt when it was earned was so solid. It has to be difficult to get something otherwise, what’s the point of it. You should have travelled in trains; you should have wondered how you’re going to get your photoshoot like that’s real.”

Shahid further revealed that as his parents were divorced, he never mentioned to anybody that he was the son of Pankaj Kapoor. He shared, “See, everybody says this ‘Pankaj ka beta hai’ and all that, but you know character actors don’t have any power, only stars and superstars and big film directors and producers have power, so it’s not a big deal. Secondly, I actually stayed with my mom, so I never told anybody because my parents were separated, and there was this whole pride thing that I didn’t want to say anything to anybody, so I never told anybody. Actually, I told my dad that I had signed a film after I signed it. He didn’t even know.”

Shahid Kapoor, in a chat with Neha Dhupia, questioned the industry’s bias, asking, “Why don’t outsiders get enough opportunities?” He emphasized that talent should be prioritized over lineage, adding, “I take pride in my journey—built on hard work, not a surname. Today, it’s all about names, not work.” He also pointed out that past superstars thrived on talent, hinting that this shift might be affecting content quality.

