Ekta Kapoor needs no introduction; she revolutionized Indian TV with highly successful daily soaps, especially in the early 2000s. Ekta has made her own identity in the showbiz besides being Jeetendra’s daughter. They share an intense bond and are a powerful father-daughter duo in the industry. Growing up as the daughter of a superstar, she shared a few amusing stories from her childhood. For example, she once revealed how she was banned from entering the film sets of her father. Scroll below for the deets.

Ekta often calls her father her “biggest inspiration” and credits him for teaching her discipline and work ethics. He has always stood by Ekta, whether in personal decisions or career challenges. The Indian film and TV producer took their company from a small venture to India’s most prominent TV production house. Jeetendra has consistently praised his daughter’s dedication and success.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ekta Kapoor once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed that she was very possessive of her father in her childhood. She recalled, “Main papa ko kisi ke saath shooting karne nahi deti thi.” She also mentioned getting so jealous that she would attack Jeetendra’s heroines.

She continued, “They used to not let me go on his set because I could attack his heroines. I was so jealous, ki mere papa ke saath koi kaam nahi karega. Mere father ke saath koi baat kare mujhe bilkul accha nahi lagta tha.”

Ekta Kapoor’s journey from a young woman with a vision to one of India’s most influential media moguls is nothing short of inspiring. Her relentless ambition, sharp business sense, and ability to predict audience trends made her a game-changer in Indian entertainment. She redefined Indian TV with family dramas, strong female characters, and high emotional appeal. She didn’t just follow trends—she created them!

For more such Bollywood features, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Dance Became Destiny: The Legendary Partnership Of Saroj Khan & Govinda That Redefined Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News