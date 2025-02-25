After her much-publicized separation from superstar Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani also grabbed eyeballs for her marriage to controversial cricketer Azharuddin. Their union, too, saw its own fair share of fiasco since the cricketer was already married to his first wife when he started dating Sangeeta. However, did you know that Sangeeta and Azhar’s marriage also hit rock bottom, and it was said that badminton player Jawala Gutta was one of the reasons behind the same.

Sangeeta Bijlani And Azharuddin’s Love Story

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin met during an ad shoot in the year 1985. The cricketer reportedly fell in love with the Tridev actress at the first sight. He confessed to his romance with Sangeeta at the India Today Mind Rocks event in Bhubaneshwar, calling it, “Dil Ki Baat.” He furthermore revealed that its easier when two celebrities get together since the understanding becomes more accessible between them.

Love blossomed between Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin soon after their first meeting. However, the cricketer was already married to his first wife Naureen, with whom he had two sons namely Asaduddin and Ayazuddin. To be with the Haatim Tai actress, Azhar divorced his first wife. He then married Sangeeta on November 14, 1996, at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Hotel.

Sangeeta Bijlani And Azharuddin’s Marriage Going Downhill

The couple were married for 14 long years and were one of the most loved couples out there. However, after after 14 years of togetherness, Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin separated which came as a huge shock to their fans and the industry fraternity. While there were many speculations surrounding the reason behind their divorce but, one of them was said to be the cricketer’s growing proximity with badminton player Jwala Gutta.

It was rumored that Azharuddin had gotten quite close to Jwala Gutta, which led to his marriage with Sangeeta Bijlani ending in 2010. However, both Azhar and Jwala denied the speculations. The cricketer revealed to Hindustan Times, “I’ve known Jwala for many years. She’s a friend and will always be. These are planted stories and motivated by people, who are against me in the Badminton Association of India. They are so upsetting.”

Jwala Gutta also rubbished the rumors by telling TOI, “I am disgusted by the reports. I know they are being spread by people from the badminton association because I am not on good terms with them.” The speculations died down altogether when Gutta tied the knot with South actor Vishnu Vishal in April 2021. Well, sadly, that was the end of Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani’s marriage. At present, while Sangeeta is said to be happily single, Azhar is reportedly married to his third wife, Shannon Marie.

