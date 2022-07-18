Salman Khan is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors of the film industry who has time and again proven that his fandom has only grown over the years. He has a series of projects scheduled for the year 2023 and looks like a bunch of them are now being added to the list. A recent report suggests that Salman will soon be seen playing the lead role in the remake of a Bollywood classic which will not just feature him but also two other big names from the industry.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Salman has lately been working on the next instalment of his Tiger film franchise which is expected to hit the theatres in April 2023. Apart from this, it was recently confirmed that one of his next ventures, called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali so far, will now be called Bhaijaan and it also features the fan-favourite Shehnaaz Gill. The sequel of his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also underway and is already creating crazy hype amongst his fans.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, a recent report by Bollywood Life suggests that Salman Khan will soon be seen playing a key role in another remake movie and this one is from Bollywood itself. The description says that the movie had three big stars, two of whom were already established at that time and the third one got a kick start in his career through this film. The report also mentions that the movie was released in the same year as Maine Pyaar Kiya. Salman has reportedly already given a nod to the film unofficially and details will be revealed soon.

If the description is correct then it sounds like the movie in question is Tridev, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, and Naseeruddin Shah. Since there were rumours about Salman Khan approaching director Rajiv Rai with the idea of a remake back in 2021, it is highly likely that they decided to go forward with it.

In November last year, Rajiv Rai, in a conversation with The Times of India, had implied that he is not a fan of the Tridev remake idea. He told the publication, “To be honest, I really don’t like remaking my own films (except for Salman Khan), I am also against using my old songs in my new films and I told this to Salman and he agreed to it. I told him about the new script and he was quite excited about it, too. We will hopefully work on it soon”.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Clash With Alia Bhatt At The Box Office In This Surprising Twist As Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Might Face Luv Ranjan’s Next Also Starring Shraddha Kapoor?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram