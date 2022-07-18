Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry. After teasing fans with a couple of posters, the makers dropped the film’s official trailer. The first rushes of GoodLuck Jerry were lauded by one and all and has even received some positive response. While the fans are waiting to see Janhvi ruling the OTT screens after her presence in Dinesh Vijan’s Roohi opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Advertisement

The actress recently appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan with good friend Sara Ali Khan and took web by storm for some obvious reasons.

Advertisement

During her latest interview, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about wearing comfortable clothes. Time and again the actress has been subjected to trolling owing to different reasons. The actress recently revealed being worried about being perceived as looking vulgar in her gym looks as she chooses comfort over style.

Speaking to Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor was heard saying, “For some reason, the gym is where people see me the most. Some days I want to look comfortable and not care if ‘this is going to look vulgar’ if the photo is taken at a certain angle. This irritates me. I don’t care if someone thinks if it is pretty or hot, I care if someone thinks that I am looking vulgar. I don’t think that any girl steps out with the intention of looking vulgar.”

“Sometimes you get photographed in a certain way or people perceive you in a certain way and they character assassinate you, even though you make choices based on your comfort. That bothers me. It’s a small price to pay,” added Janhvi Kapoor.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Mili.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Addressed His Death Rumours In The Most Hilarious Way: “Survived The Week In Spite Of A Plane Crash…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram