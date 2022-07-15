Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan often offer friendship goals that make us jealous. Be it their trips to different parts of the country or appearances on shows like Koffee With Karan 7. The two seem inseparable. Both recently guest starred on the second episode of the latest season of the talk show hosted by Karan Johar and spilled several beans.

Recently, KJo‘s fee for hosting the show was revealed. From what is being said, Karan charged a whopping sum of INR 1-2 crore per episode for KWK. The newest season airs around 20 to 22 episodes, which means he is bagging up to a total of INR 40-44 crores per Season.

Coming back to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the Bollywood besties graced the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 with stories about their style, wits, and adventure. Amidst that, they also spoke about their Kedarnath trip, of which they posted photos on their Instagram. The episode proceeded with Karan Johar playing the two truths and a lie Bingo game.

It was then when Janhvi Kapoor revealed a few fun things. She said, “I have gone skinny dipping in a fountain in Uttarakhand, I have eaten a snail, I have broken up with someone because they didn’t order me a chicken salad.” Turns out all three were truths. Sara Ali Khan chimed in and said to the Koffee With Karan 7 host, “Janhvi went Nangu in the pool, how you care about something else…”

Meanwhile, the two actresses also shed light on their near-death experience while climbing a mountain on their Kedarnath trip. They shared how they got stuck during the climb and were on the verge of falling off. The actors also said they almost froze in the minus seven degrees Celsius weather.

When it comes to the work front, besides Koffee With Karan 7, both are gearing up for their next releases. Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. As for Sara Ali Khan, she has begun shooting for ‘Gaslight.’

