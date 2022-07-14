Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are currently busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and aren’t leaving any milestones to achieve that. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles besides Tara and Arjun. Earlier today, both the stars were spotted together during promotions and now netizens are reacting to their bonding and trolling them for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Tara and Arjun enjoy a huge fan following on social media with over 7 million followers and over 13 million followers respectively on Instagram. They’re both quite active on the photo-sharing sites and often give a glimpse of their personal and professional lives on the same.

Earlier today, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor made an appearance together looking their best. Kapoor paired a grey shirt with black jeans and Tara on the other hand paired denim shorts with a bohemian bralette and a printed shrug to go with it.

Take a look at their video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Seems like we have new besties in town.

Reacting to Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Dono ko acting ki A nai maloom😂” Another user commented, “South Indian actors never do this kinda bakwas to promote movies, they have a class and Bollywood has no class😂” A third user commented, “But still both of them don’t know how to act.”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Arjun and Tara’s bond on social media? Tell us in the space below.

