As the first half of the year, 2022 is over and the nation experienced many films making their strong presence at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ received an amazing reception from critics and the audience. The film also raked in good numbers at the box office.

With the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’, the country saw a huge surge in audience reaction and created quite a controversy on social media & news debates. This led to the film ringing in the box office numbers.

While having a great run at the box office with record-breaking numbers, Vivek Agnihotri’s film has finally made its place in the most popular film of 2022 released so far. With ratings of 8.3 on IMDB, the film is still showing a positive impact on OTT platforms.

While taking the opportunity to share yet another success of the film, the director posted on his social media about the same, while writing the caption, “Most popular films according to @IMDb: Number 1 – #TheKashmirFiles.”

Before this, 3 idiots is the only Bollywood Hindi film that has achieved a rating of 8.4 on IMDB after which ‘The Kashmir Files’ made its position in the list.

Moreover, Vivek Agnihotri has been traveling places to leave his mark with a visionary initiative ‘Humanity Tour’. Recently, the director met Annika Klose Member of Parliament, Berlin, SPD party at the German Parliament in Berlin, and was seen sharing his experience with his fans.

