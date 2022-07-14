Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young actors in the industry today. The actor now graces the cover of a leading magazine, looking a pure vision to behold. Let us have a look at some really mesmerizing attires, that Sara wore while gracing the cover of leading fashion magazines.
Advertisement
Carrying up an elegant classic black attire and giving it a modern touch with the sexy bare-belly style while her necklace adds up extra star to her glamourous avatar, Sara is truly a diva.
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Trending
While flaunting her magnificent beauty, Sara truly nailed it with her cute expressions and simple makeup with straight hair.
View this post on Instagram
Yet again the actress flaunts her hotness in a black Split Thigh dress while her face captures all the lights and her golden-colored necklace is shining apart on her gorgeous face.
View this post on Instagram
Trying her hands on fashion, Sara looked super cute in a body hugging black dress with drop earrings on one side while simply tying her hair at the back is truly adding elegance to her beauty.
View this post on Instagram
Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Message Reading Of Ibrahim Ali Khan On Koffee With Karan Slammed By Netizens Calling Her Tone ‘Condescending’ & ‘Public Mocking’, One Says “Such Lowly Behaviour”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement