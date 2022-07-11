From upcoming exciting projects to her expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is making news now and then. However, the actress is now making headlines for her recent appearance on Karan Johar’s cult show Koffee With Karan.

For the unversed, KWK recently aired its seventh season’s first episode on Disney+ Hotstar which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia in it. Talking about the news, out of all the moments, the one where Bhatt is reading Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sweet message for her after watching her film Gangubai Kathiawadi has grabbed many eyeballs.

During Koffee With Karan, when asked to reveal one of the sweetest messages she received from a Bollywood member over her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt immediately read out Ibrahim Ali Khan’s message, it read, “Had to remove the time to message you personally…I cannot believe this is the same lady, I learn from every time, you’re just phenomenal. You’re so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking the shape of its container. So So good! Best actress in this country”. Karan and Ranveer Singh were seen laughing as Alia read out the message out loud.

While many felt it was very sweet of Ibrahim Ali Khan to send such a cute message to Alia, A Reddit user slammed the actress for reading Khan’s message in a ‘condescending tone’. The user also called it ‘downright obnoxious’ for making a laughing stock out of Ibrahim’s heartfelt note.

Taking it to the comments section, many agreed with the user too. One commented, Publicly mocking his English and ridiculing him that too for a compliment he gave her … such lowly behaviour. Alia herself was subjected to relentless mocking during her “Prithviraj Chauhan” phase and she hasn’t gained any sense of empathy from that.”. Another one commented, “I hated that Ranveer made fun of it. Ibrahim is just a kid and the message was so innocent and heartfelt. Ranveer said things like Jeff Bezos and he was cringing at the message. No cool Ranveer!”, The third one wrote, “I thought his message was cute. I don’t know why she was being so obnoxious. Her English isn’t great either.” and the fourth one commented, “Ikrr!!That was such a low blow.I wonder if she did that on purpose or thought that she was being funny. Because even though it was funny🤡 it must have been damm embarassing for ibby”.

However, the rest supported the actress and called it a harmless joke.

Do you think Alia Bhatt tried to mock Ibrahim Ali Khan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

