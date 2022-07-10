Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘Beast’, took to social media to share her delight about her impending one-month vacation.

Her followers were quick to reply and wish her a nice journey when she tweeted a cheerful image of her boarding a flight to Bangkok.

Pooja is taking a month off from work to travel across three continents and four cities, flowing with the joy of travel. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl”.

The ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo’ actress, who was also seen in a special song in ‘F3’, will soon appear in the pan-India film ‘Jana Gana Mana’ alongside ‘Liger’ actor Vijay Dverakonda.

In addition, Pooja Hegde will be the female protagonist in Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB28’, which is the working title for the film being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja will also be seen in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and in ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh.

Previously, Pooja Hegde shared the trailer of the Telugu original OTT series ‘Maa Neella Tank’ on Friday.

Maa Neella Tank, which marks the OTT debut of Tollywood actor Sushanth, will be streaming on ZEE5. The eight-episode series, which also stars Priya Anand, is a feel-good village dramedy. The series has been directed by Lakshmi Soujanya.

Commenting on the release, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says that, “At ZEE5, we are focused at delivering the best content for our viewers while working with Telugu industry’s foremost storytellers and are happy to present our next Telugu Original, Maa Neella Tank. The series is based in a small town but is aspirational in nature and marks Sushanth’s OTT debut. We are confident that it will strike a chord with our viewers and with more such stories, we hope to continue delivering extraordinary entertainment to ZEE5 audience around the world.”

The trailer opens with Sushanth’s cop character laughing off small-town problems. We then see that Sudarshan’s character is threatening to die by suicide if Surekha (Priya Anand) doesn’t accept his proposal. A montage song lends a cinematic touch. Surekha shares a strained relationship with the male lead, something hinting at depth in the love story. The male protagonist comes of age eventually, turning teary-eyed over a lie he had uttered to the female lead.

