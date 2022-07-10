It is very well known that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in love once upon a time. She shared her interest in the Dhamaka actor the first time she appeared on Koffee With Karan. They eventually collaborated for Love Aaj Kal and love was brewing in no time. While they have never openly confirmed their relationship, it is Karan Johar who just ended up doing the same recently.

Advertisement

Karan Johar was recently busy with the promotions of Koffee With Karan Season 7. After a lot of controversies and backlash, the chat show is finally back. Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh among others even spoke about how Bollywood had been vilified for the last 2 years. But it is the inside details that had generated curiosity all over again and Disney Plus Hotstar has witnessed never-seen-before viewership with the premiere episode.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Karan Johar mentioned how so many love stories were manifested from the Koffee With Karan couch. He cited examples of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal. But what caught attention was him also mentioning Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Netizens were convinced that he had confirmed that the duo were dating.

But looks like Sara Ali Khan is upset with Karan Johar over the same. A source close to Bollywood Life reveals, “Sara is not very happy with Karan speaking about her personal life in public as she wants the audience to focus only on her career graph. She is trying extremely hard to make her mark and this personal information about her life might shift the focus of the fans which she doesn’t want.”

The report continues, “It’s not that Sara will never talk to Karan or something or she very much upset but yes, she has the pinch of her personal life going out in public because she is a very dedicated actor and only wants people to talk about her films.”

Well, only time will tell if Sara Ali Khan being upset with Karan Johar is true or yet another rumour.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor VS Ranbir Kapoor! Shamshera Actor Roasts Himself Over Disappointing Kapoors & Much More – Here’s The Fun Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram