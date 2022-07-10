Alia Bhatt has been making noise for a lot of reasons lately. The actress was recently shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She also shared news of her pregnancy with the world and fans couldn’t keep calm. Amidst it all, Ranbir Kapoor came to pick her up at the airport and her reaction is unmissable!

As most know, Alia married the love of her life Ranbir in April 2022. She literally manifested it as she had a crush on him since her childhood. Both met on the sets of Brahmastra and fell in love with each other soon after. Cut to June 2022, the couple announced that they’re welcoming parenthood.

Alia Bhatt recently announced her wrap on Heart Of Stones sets. She posted a picture alongside Gal Gadot and also had a message for Ranbir Kapoor as she wrote “But for now, I’m coming home babyyyyy” It seemed to be a surprise for her as well as RK was waiting in his car to pick her up.

As soon as Alia Bhatt saw husband Ranbir Kapoor inside the car, she shouted “baby” in excitement. She could then be seen entering the vehicle and hugging him the cutest way possible. Most fans were in a meltdown after they saw the kind of love the duo shared.

However, a section of users took digs at Alia over her latest statement calling out patriarchy. It all began after there were rumours that her films will be affected due to her pregnancy and RK will flying all the way to the UK to pick her up.

Reacting to the same, Alia Bhatt had written, “Meanwhile we still live in some people’s heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you’ll have a doctors certification as well 🙂 This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready.”

Netizens are now mocking video of Ranbir Kapoor coming to pick up Alia at the airport.

A troll wrote, “I’m not a parcel, no one will pick me up”

Another wrote, “I think Ranbir had to come to pick her up after rumours”

A comment read, “Alia bhatt: I am not s parcel nobody has to pick me up, meanwhile alia ☝️. What hypocrisy”

“I am not a parcel, no-one will pick me up,” another wrote sarcastically.

Check out the viral video below:

