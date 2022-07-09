Arjun Kapoor has been promoting Ek Villain Returns in full swing. The actor has been paired opposite Tara Sutaria in Mohit Suri’s film. It also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. But it is the former actor with the two leading ladies that has grabbed the attention. Netizens are dragging Malaika Arora in the scenario and having a field day. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Arjun along with Disha and Tara was in Ahmedabad yesterday as they promoted Ek Villain Returns in the city. The trio returned to bay last night and the paparazzi shared a video of them from the airport.

Arjun Kapoor was seen giggling and having fun conversations with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria as they were leaving the airport. While the actor opted for a casual look, Tara could be seen in a three-piece co-ord set. Disha oozed the oomph in a bralette top and complimented it with black joggers.

As the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began teasing Arjun Kapoor and told him Malaika Arora is looking for him after watching his video with Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

A user wrote, “Jao Malaika Ma’am Dund rhi Hai”

Another joked, “That’s his chance to be with young girls.”

“Waah jalwe to ISI bnde ke h is tym Kuch bhi kaho ghr me bhi bhr bhi,” a troll wrote.

“Arre, Malla kidhar hai” a comment read.

“Ye dono malaika ko copy kr rahi hai,” a user trolled Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, EK Villain Returns makers recently released a new track, Dil. The song has been crooned by Raghav Chaitanya to the lyrics of Kunaal Vermaa.

EK Villain Returns is slated for a release on 29th July.

