Popular TV personality and rapper Lee Young-Ji has recently made waves on the internet for looking absolutely different. She revealed that weight loss has been the secret behind her massive transformation and even talked about how she reduced such weight. It’s nothing but a result of severe dedication, clean eating, and a lot of exercise. Yes, that’s all.

Young-Ji gained massive popularity after winning High School Rapper 3 and became the first female winner of Show Me the Money 11. Over the years of her career, she has released hit tracks like I’m the ONE, Dark Room, Day & Night, and Trouble. She continues to contribute her creativity to the industry and is known for her unfiltered personality that leaves her fans in awe. The rapper enjoys a massive fan base. So, if you want to know the secret behind her healthy glow-up, scroll ahead.

Lee Young-Ji Says No To Delivery Food

As per a Korean media portal, My Daily, she talked about her weight loss journey routine. She shared that over time, the rapper has realized that even though the delivery food is much more convenient and tasty, it’s not healthy and it includes more salt, more carbs. This is one of the reasons that people gain weight very easily. So, she has opted for home-cooked food, that helped her reduce bloating and excess calorie intake.

She further revealed that her morning starts with a smoothie made of banana, milk, cabbage, and tomato. It might sound crazy, but this drink is full of fiber and helps her stay full for a longer time and also improves her digestion. She usually drinks this on an empty stomach in the morning.

Lee Young-Ji’s Intense Exercise Routine

Her exercise routine includes morning cardio, which means light walking or jogging in the morning before she eats anything. She even stated that she tries to get moving as soon as she wakes up to improve her metabolism rate and pump her day with energy. Young-Ji further credited Pilates for keeping her consistent in toning her body. She has combined Pilates with running to stay active throughout the day. After her workout session, she usually eats a banana.

Does Lee Young-Ji Have Cheat Meals?

Well, yes. Lee Young-Ji doesn’t believe in super strict restrictions. So, she allows herself to enjoy cheat meals once a week without having any guilt. Instead of following a tough routine, she likes to balance it. In the past, she has suffered a lot because of her unhealthy food habits. But now she likes to keep a healthy mindset about food. She said, “I used to blame myself for not being able to control my eating, and that just led to more bingeing. It was painful. Instead of trying to lose weight fast or keep the weight off with crazy routines, I wanted to fix the root problem and build better eating habits.”

