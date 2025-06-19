Military duty is mandatory for every man in South Korea. It’s known by all. But why is it different for the actor Shin Seung-Ho? The actor has featured in several K-dramas like Alchemy of Souls and Weak Hero Class 1, and has made a name for himself in the industry. As a mandatory rule, every South Korean man must enlist in the military after turning 18. But despite turning 30, Seung-Ho hasn’t announced his enlistment and has continued to work as he has so far.

More recently, Seung-Ho’s agency officially announced his exemption from military service and stated the reason behind it. The actor reportedly couldn’t enlist in the military service like everyone else because of his previous injury. This is the sole reason why he hasn’t taken a hiatus from acting so far. But if the injury is the reason, how is he still playing characters in action-packed dramas and movies, like Omniscient Reader: The Prophet?

Why Did Shin Seung-Ho Get Exempted?

According to an update made by Sports Chosun (via Soompi), Shin Seung-Ho’s agency, KINGKONG by Starship, stated, “In 2021, Shin Seung-Ho sustained an ACL rupture during personal activities, underwent surgery, and was subsequently exempted from military service.”

The initial report suggested that Seung-Ho got hurt while filming one of his dramas (not disclosed yet). However, he was able to finish that up with the help of the cast and crew of the drama production. Reportedly, the actor has undergone surgery to repair his ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament).

He further took a physical test to see if he was fit to be enlisted for the military grade. But the results were not appropriate, and he was declared unfit for active service and granted an exception. He was exempted from military service.

#ShinSeungHo has officially been exempted from military service According to his agency he underwent surgery for ruptured ACL while performing a personal schedule in 2021 and was subsequently exempted from military duty. pic.twitter.com/uIyLh5FWTy — Defo (@kfandefo) June 18, 2025

Potential K-Dramas That May Have Led To Seung-Ho’s Injury

The drama in question can either be D.O.P., which boosted his career and rose him to fame, or Alchemy of Souls (one of his most-talked about K-dramas), or even Weak Hero Class 1, as all of them were released between 2021 to 2022, and the timeline matches as stated by his agency. For those who don’t know, Shin Seung-Ho was determined to have a career in football, but when he moved to modelling, he gained a lot of appreciation, which led him to act. In 2018, he finally decided to get into showbiz, and now he is gaining all the applause.

Now, Shin Seung-Ho is focused on his upcoming release, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, which also stars Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more. But the question remains, how can he be featured in action dramas or movies if he’s unfit to do military service? Is it all CGI and body doubles’ magic? Let us know your thoughts!

