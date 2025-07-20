Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is one of the most anticipated and talked-about movies from the Korean film industry in recent times. Featuring a stellar cast consisting of Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Jisoo, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, and Nana, the movie is an adaptation of a webtoon named Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint by Sing N Song.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Kim Dok Ja, an office goer who ardently follows the webnovel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. He is the only one who also knows how the novel is ending. His fate changes when his reality transforms to that of the web novel. He and the web novel’s lead, Yoo Jung Hyeok (played by Lee Min Ho), set out to discover hidden secrets and set things straight in the dystopian world.

Ahead of the movie’s theatrical release in South Korea, some leaked clips surfaced online. Fans were quick to react to the snippets, expressing disappointment over the lacklustre CGI. The clip also brought attention to the cinematography, which looked like a comic commercial. Fans also commented on the stark difference between Kim Dok Ja’s personality in the webtoon and the movie. Ahn Hyo Seop, who became the talk of the town after his successful English voice-over debut in KPop Demon Hunters, is also being criticised for his unfavourable delivery.

I’m the only reader who knows how this world ends.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy character posters revealed! <𝗢𝗠𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗥: 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗬>

𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗨 / 𝗡𝗭 𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟯𝟭 pic.twitter.com/DOPa3wzeMM — K-MOVIE (@KMOVIE_ENT_UK) July 18, 2025

How Are Netizens Reacting To Omniscient Reader: The Prophet’s Leaked Clips?

As the leaked clips surfaced online, netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reaction. One wrote, “This is painfully CRINGE.”

this is painfully CRINGE — Ka (@notkassia) July 19, 2025

“I can’t stop laughing. most of the reviews talk about how bad the cgi, script, and acting are but i was not prepared for how amateur the cinematography looks. is this the director’s first movie?? why is this shot like an advertisement??? it literally looks like a comedy skit,” another said.

i can’t stop laughing 😭 most of the reviews talk about how bad the cgi, script, and acting are but i was not prepared for how amateur the cinematography looks is this the director’s first movie?? why is this shot like an advertisement??? it literally looks like a comedy skit 💀 pic.twitter.com/oIxQdgGjL3 — ryn 🌸 (@serynxi) July 19, 2025

“This has to be a prank. Ain’t no way that’s the movie,” a third commented.

This has to be a prank. Ain’t no way that’s the movie — Zakiel-EN ✨ Demon lord vtuber (@ZakielenVt) July 20, 2025

A fourth user said, “KIM DOKJA IS NOT KIM DOKJA-ING??? WHY IS AHS’ EXPRESSIONS LIKE THAT??? kdj is all assertive and smug in this scene despite getting choked, not scared shitless ong why he keep on twitching while talking to yjh bro”

KIM DOKJA IS NOT KIM DOKJA-ING??? WHY IS AHS’ EXPRESSIONS LIKE THAT??? kdj is all assertive and smug in this scene despite getting choked, not scared shitless ong why he keep on twitching while talking to yjh bro https://t.co/Lvl5h1YLl5 pic.twitter.com/vjJQCsljv2 — xera (@aerxfic) July 19, 2025

Fans also compared a scene of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet to that from the drama Start Up. Some even joked that it looks like an advertisement for a cringeworthy product marketed the loudest, with a swag and flair that is completely out of place.

“why does this look like that scene from kdrama “start up” where nam joohyuk’s character is just screaming MONEYYYYYYYYYY”

why does this look like that scene from kdrama “start up” where nam joohyuk’s character is just screaming MONEYYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/zdet10YGDg pic.twitter.com/RuUfudj5Ck — 🐈‍⬛ ree (@nekononigiri) July 19, 2025

“i feel like they’re gonna crack a soda open and talk to me about benefits of cognac jelly now in a liquid form or some sh*t”

i feel like they’re gonna crack a soda open and talk to me about benefits of cognac jelly now in a liquid form or some shit https://t.co/qP5Hocn6Hz — ana⁷ (@YOONCCl) July 19, 2025

Other Controversies Around Omniscient Reader: The Prophet

This is not the first time that The Omniscient Reader: The Prophet has faced controversy. According to ScreenRant, the movie has undergone several creative changes since its development. Scenes from the original webtoon were changed in the film, and the actors were trolled and criticised for their roles. Fans of BLACKPINK member Jisoo also demanded a boycott of the film, claiming that the K-pop idol was removed or sidelined from promotional materials.

The early reviews for the film are in, and several South Korean media outlets expressed their frustration over the unfaithful adaptation of a beloved webtoon. The movie adaptation had the potential to score big numbers; however, the directorial changes and other issues have damaged the movie’s reputation. It remains to be seen how the audience decides on the movie’s fate in the near future.

You can check out the teaser trailer for The Omiscient Reader: The Prophecy here:

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Blue Dragon Series Award: Popular South Korean Actress Jung Eun-Chae Suffers From Wardrobe Malfunction As Her B**b Tape Gets Revealed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News