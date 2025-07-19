On July 18, 2025, the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards ceremony was held, and many South Korean actors and stars appeared that drawing a lot of attention across the globe. Everyone looked dashing and stunning in their respective attire, although most of them were seen in either black or white outfits to maintain the theme. This award ceremony takes place every year to honor the best K-dramas and variety shows that stream on various platforms and channels.

Among all the actors, popular actress Jung Eun-Chae also attended the event, wearing a stunning black bodycon dress. The Korean diva recently garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. However, while being photographed before the ceremony, she faced a massive wardrobe malfunction but tackled it gracefully. Scroll ahead to know what happened.

Did Jung Eun-Chae Suffer A Wardrobe Malfunction?

The King: Eternal Monarch actress stepped out of her car and walked to the photo booth, looking absolutely gorgeous in a black fitted long gown that featured pleats around her waist. This detailing accentuated her figure even more. Eun-Chae kept her makeup subtle and jewelry minimal as she could be seen wearing only a pair of statement earrings and a ring on her index finger, and tied the whole look up by keeping her straight hair open.

الممثلة Jung Eun Chae من ريد كاربت لحفل Blue Dragon Series Awards pic.twitter.com/pTLvsK8Kzk — Ahmed 🍿 (@AhmedKdrama2) July 18, 2025

However, as soon as she walked into the photo booth, a severe wardrobe malfunction was noticed. The gown had no sleeves, as the neckline started above her chest. While walking toward the press wall, her dress was noticeably slipping down slowly. By the time she stood on the platform to pose for the photos, it came down to the point where her n*pple pasties or b**b tape were visible.

But whatever happened, the actress Jung Eun-Chae continued to pose for the photographers, not getting bothered about her dress or the malfunction. Fortunately, the situation didn’t get any worse; otherwise, she wouldn’t have been able to complete the red carpet appearance. On social media platforms like X (previously known as Twitter), her fans appreciated her beauty and called her the best supporting actress.

We are so proud of you. You’ll always be our best supporting actress❤️#JungEunChae#BlueDragonSeriesAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/KFDPlKllQe — Min (@silverrbear) July 18, 2025

On the other hand, during the Blue Dragon Series award ceremony, Lee Jung-Jae faced a rather embarrassing moment as the MCs on the stage mispronounced some other actor’s name as Jung-Jae for the Popularity Star award. When he stood up to get the award and realized the mishap, he handed over the award to him. This left netizens angry, and many bashed the MCs for mistreating the Weak Hero Class 2 actor and being disrespectful to him.

Well, coming back to Jung Eun-Chae, on the work front, she was last seen in Your Honor and Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

