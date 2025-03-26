A new drama is coming! According to the latest reports, Jung Eun Chae and Lee Na Young have received offers to lead an upcoming drama titled Honor. It will revolve around the story of three lawyers, set in the backdrop of a mystery thriller. The actresses’ agencies affirmed that they are currently reviewing the casting offers but haven’t decided yet. If both of them decide to appear in this drama, this will mark their first collaboration ever.

On March 26, Edaily reported that Jung Eun Chae and Lee Na Young are in talks to star in the new mystery thriller Honor (literal title). In response to the reports, eden9 Entertainment, who manages the Romance Is a Bonus Book star, commented, “Lee Na Young has received a casting offer to star in ‘Honor’ and is reviewing it positively.”

Jung Eun Chae’s agency also confirmed the same, stating, “She received an offer [to star in the drama] and is currently reviewing it, but nothing has been decided yet.”

The upcoming mystery-thriller is a Korean adaptation of the Swedish series, which has the same name in English. The Swedish name is Heder, and it was released back in 2019, starring top actresses like Julia Dufvenius, Anja Lundqvist, Alexandra Rapaport, and Eva Röse.

The Korean adaption will also follow a similar storyline based in Korea, where three top lawyers confront a massive scandal from the past. Lee Na Young has been offered the role of Yoon Ra Young. She is an attorney at the L&J law firm, known for her poised and stunning appearance. However, deep down, she carries a bitter memory of something that happened 20 years ago.

If Jung Eun Chae decides to take up this role, she will be seen as Kang Shin Jae, also a lawyer at the same firm. She is actually the leader of the lawyer trio, known for her confidence, charisma, and sense of authority. She is someone who doesn’t lower her head just in front of everyone. To get what she wants, she is willing to stop at nothing.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to this collaboration as both these stars have been ruling the drama screen with their strong presence. Lee Na Young, who boasts over two decades long career, has won viewers’ hearts with her incredible performance in popular works. She has shown her dynamic talent in dramas like Kaist, The Fugitive: Plan B, Romance Is a Bonus Book, One Day Off, and more. She has also starred in films like Someone Special, Dream, and more.

Jung Eun Chae rose to global stardom with her role in the 2024 tvN hit series Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. Some of her most popular works are Pachinko, Your Honor, The King: Eternal Monarch, Anna, Dr. Frost, and more. She also has bagged many big-screen roles including The Plot, Maybe We Broke Up, The King, The Fatal Encounter, Nobody’s Daughter Hae Won, Behind the Camera, Horror Stories, and more.

Are you excited about this upcoming drama, Honor?

