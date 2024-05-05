Meet the Cast of Netflix’s New Reality Series Super Rich in Korea

Want to know how crazy rich people spend their fortune? You should probably tune into Netflix’s new reality series Super Rich in Korea. Hosted by Cho Saeho, BamBam, and Mimi, the show provides an exclusive insight into the lives of five of the wealthiest people in Seoul. While one travels through a private jet to ‘save time,’ another has a dressing room bigger than her bedroom.

The series will make the audience’s jaw drop as wealthy individuals go about daily, spending recklessly on things most of us can only dream of. Apart from being ultra-wealthy, the five members also have one other thing in common: their love for Korean culture, which made them settle in Seoul despite being from different backgrounds and countries. Before watching the show, you can get a glimpse into the lives of the ultrarich cast members of Super Rich in Korea right here:

Yoo Hee-ra, Client Ambassador and Influencer

The first cast member is South Korea’s Yoo Hee-ra. The 25-year-old influencer is known for being the only high-end client ambassador in the country. Often labeled as the ‘Paris Hilton’ of Korea, Hee-ra has amassed a huge fortune at a pretty young age. The influencer always keeps her fashion game on and has been associated with several luxury brands, including Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, and IWC Schaffhausen.

Hee-ra enjoys decent popularity on social media, having more than 40k followers on Instagram. She often hangs out with big names from the fashion and entertainment industry, from designers Pier Paolo Piccioli and Giorgio Armani to singer Bruno Mars and actress Merve Dizdar. It would be fascinating to peep into the happening life of Yoo Hee-ra, so watch out for her in the Netflix series.

David Yong, Entrepreneur

David Yong is an entrepreneur turned K-Pop star who is now venturing into reality TV with Super Rich in Korea. The 37-year-old businessman from Singapore is currently the CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings, a Singapore-based company that has expanded to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Yong also holds a law degree, which he is using as the managing director of YSL Legal LLP, a boutique law firm.

Owing to his love for Korean culture, Yong entered the K-pop scene in 2021 and released his first track, ‘My Way,’ in collaboration with 4MEN. He then collaborated with Kid Milli on a hip-hop track titled ‘In My Pocket.’ The entrepreneur has over 100k followers on Instagram and calls himself ‘Influencer CEO.’ As for how he likes to spend his money, Yong is planning to establish a K-pop label in Seoul this year.

Teodoro Marani, Entrepreneur

Italy-based Teodoro Marani was born with a silver spoon, as his family owns a luxury brand. However, the young entrepreneur decided to sacrifice his family empire in Milan for his love for Korean culture and moved to South Korea. There, he founded Loop Innovators, a luxury food and beverage trading company that also deals in consulting and catering. Marani’s love for food is evident in his Instagram profile, where he is often seen trying and making new and innovative dishes. Interestingly, the Netflix reality series would not be the first time Marani would face the camera as he has already appeared in the travel-based Korean series Welcome, First Time in Korea.

Noor Naim, Influencer

Noor Naim is a 26-year-old influencer hailing from Iraq who is often dubbed the Arab world’s Kardashian. Counted among the most influential internet personalities in the Middle East, Noor is famous for breaking barriers and setting new trends. She soon fell to fame in 2014 after posting her first video on YouTube titled ‘What’s on My iPhone.’ The content creator has over 20 million followers on her YouTube channel named Noor Stars and enjoys a massive following on Instagram, with over 14.8 million followers. Noor has earned several honors, including the Content Creator of the Year Award at the Arab Woman Awards 2023. She has also earned a place in the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

Anna Kim, Entrepreneur and Royal Family Member

Anna Kim is an entrepreneur who hails from a royal family in Pakistan. She has also made her way into broadcasting, activism, and vlogging. While Kim was brought up in South Korea, she moved back to Pakistan after her marriage and now juggles her time between both nations. She currently owns a cosmetic and healthcare company and a trading company.

With her blend of Pakistani and Korean culture, Kim wants to become a bridge between the two countries. The entrepreneur has an Instagram following of over 20k, which will only increase after her appearance on Super Rich in Korea. Kim also has a YouTube channel where she posts vlogs about a Pakistani’s life in Korea.

Who are you most excited to watch in Super Rich in Korea? Tell us in the comments.

