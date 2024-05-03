As Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire still continues to earn at the box office, a recent report has now revealed it is coming on the OTT platforms, but there is a catch. The MonsterVerse movie is the fifth installment in the franchise. The film was produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. Keep scrolling for more.

Adam Wingard directed the movie and featured Rebecca Hall, Bryan Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Haylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. The movie was reportedly shot in the Gold Coast, Australia. It has already become the second highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse. It is also doing well overseas, and it was released in the Japanese theatres a few days back.

According to When To Stream’s report, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will allegedly be released on the digital platform on May 14, 2024. The film will arrive on VOD. It will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, and the pre-order amount is $24.99. However, the studio has not officially announced this, and the release dates are subject to change.

More about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The 2024 movie is about Godzilla and the almighty Kong facing a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Kong meets more of his species in the Hollow Earth. The movie introduces the tyrannical leader Skar, and to defeat him, Kong and Godzilla have to unite and fight together.

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s box office reception

The movie earned $80 million on its opening weekend and has now collected $183.2 million in the United States. The film has earned over $339 million internationally, taking the global collection to a staggering $522.9 million.

Adam Wingard‘s MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was released in the theatres on March 29, 2024. And for more updates on the movie, stay tuned to Koimoi!

