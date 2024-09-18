Blink Twice, starring Channing Tatum, is doing decent business at the cinemas and has recently surpassed the horror flick Abigail’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. Tatum’s movie is reaching the $50 million mark and has also beaten Austin Butler’s The Bikeriders. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Abigail was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and it featured the late actor Angus Cloud in a crucial role. The horror comedy also stars Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Kevin Durand, and Giancarlo Esposito. The film had a slightly higher budget than Tatum’s film, and it collected 1.5 times the production cost as per The Numbers.

Melissa Barrera’s movie follows a group of criminals who kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure and retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they are locked inside with no normal girl. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $28 million, as per The Numbers. It opened to $10.29 million in the US. Meanwhile, Blink Twice had a dimmer opening than Abigail, as Channing Tatum’s film collected $7.30 million on its debut weekend.

At the North American box office, Abigail finished its run at $25.86 million and collected only $16.77 million overseas. Adding the international and domestic gross, the horror comedy’s global haul was a decent $42.64 million. Blink Twice has surpassed that collection and reached $43.24 million cume at the worldwide box office so far.

Channing Tatum’s movie has surpassed Abigail’s global haul and grabbed the 43rd highest-grossing film of 2024. It has also surpassed Fly Me to the Moon‘s global collections. The film also featured Tatum in the lead role, and it collected $41.98 million worldwide.

Blink Twice is the directorial debut of Zoe Kravitz, and it was released in the theaters on 23rd August.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

