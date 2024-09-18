It Ends With Us is gearing up to reach a significant milestone in the US. The film is already a success at the box office, and it still keeps going. With no major releases except for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice recently, the Blake Lively starrer is doing wonders for itself. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Although the movie is a successful affair at the box office, there is no definite news about its sequel, maybe because of the alleged feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Baldoni has, however, expressed his interest in turning the follow-up novel It Starts With Us into a film adaptation and the 2024 release’s potential sequel, but the rights are yet to be secured. Justin’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, acquired Colleen Hoover’s written novel’s rights in 2019.

According to the latest report by BoxOfficeReport.com, It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in the lead roles, grossed a decent $216K on Monday from across 1109 locations in the United States. It dropped 37.2% only from last Monday. The romance drama has reached $145.12 million at the North American box office.

It Ends With Us was made on a budget of $25 million, and it has collected a lot more from the theatres. The fans are liking the movie and therefore made it a success. The film has grossed a staggering $180.60 million overseas, and thus, the film’s global box office collection is $325.72 million so far. It is less than $7 million away from beating Alien: Romulus’ $331.18 million away from entering the top 10 highest-grossers of 2024 list.

Besides the immensely good-looking main leads Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, and Brandon Sklenar, It Ends With Us also features Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj in key roles. The film was released in theatres on August 9.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

