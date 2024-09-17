Sylvester Stallone is an accomplished action star in Hollywood and a global icon. He created his fortune with the Rocky franchise, and now Creed is the spin-off series also starring Sly in it. There are six movies in the Rocky franchise and three in the Creed film series led by Michael B Jordan. But which series has raked in more money at the box office globally? Is it one of the many things you wonder at times? Then worry not; we are here to solve it for you once and for all.

About Rocky franchise –

The sports drama franchise was created by Sylvester Stallone. According to reports, Sly was completely broke and had to sell his pet dog to survive before selling Rocky’s script. He faced rejection from people as he wanted to star in the movie he wrote. However, studio executives were keen on purchasing his script but did not want him to lead. Eventually, things worked out, and the rest of his history now.

The first film came out in 1976 and was directed by John G Avildsen. There are six films in this Sylvester Stallone-led series. Among them, the action star directed four films. The six films have collected a staggering $903.84 million at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

Check out the list –

Rocky (1976) – $117.25 million

Rocky II (1979) – $85.18 million

Rocky III (1982) – $125.05 million

Rocky IV (1985) – $300.47 million

Rocky V (1990) – $119.94 million

Rocky Balboa (2006) – $155.92 million

About Creed –

It is the spin-off series of the Rocky franchise, and there are three movies. Michael B Jordan and Tessa Thompson appear in crucial roles. Sly reprises his role as Robert Rocky Balboa but is now a trainer/mentor of Adonis [played by Michael B Jordon]. The first film came out in 2015 and was directed by Ryan Coogler. Let’s check out the movies’ global collections here:

Creed (2015) – $174.17 million

Creed II (2018) – $214.21 million

Creed III (2023) – $276.14 million

Creed film series has accumulated $664.54 million globally. Sylvester Stallone is leading with 36% more revenue and three more movies in his Rocky franchise. Michael B Jordan will surely catch up to that easily.

