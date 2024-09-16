The animated features appeal to a wider audience at times and gain much more revenue than other movies. They also have a longer run in the theatres, for example, Despicable Me 4. The movie faces an insane competition, yet it is progressing towards that one-billion mark globally. During this weekend it has surpassed Minions: The Rise of Gru’s global haul. Scroll below for the film’s latest box office update.

The Rise of Gru is part of the spin-off series that came after the 2015 movie Minions. It came out in 2022. Meanwhile, the latest release has collected 9.4 times the film’s production budget at the worldwide box office. Recently, the fourth installment became the second highest-grossing movie in the franchise at the US box office. The new cast members who joined the 2022 animated feature’s voice cast included Michelle Yeoh, Taraji P Henson, and Alan Arkin. It was reportedly the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year.

Gru and the Minions grossed a solid $5.6 million overseas on its 13th weekend across over 82 locations. Despicable Me 4 only dropped 35.6% from last weekend, reaching $580.6 million at the international box office. The Illumination creation has collected $359.4 million so far at the North American box office, and adding the international cume, the film has hit $940 million worldwide.

The report stated that the animated feature surpassed the 2022 film Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $940 million global haul. Despicable Me 4 was made on a budget of $100 million, and it has collected 840% of the production cost. Although there are multiple films at the cinemas, the Illumination animation is still aiming to earn $1 billion in its lifetime.

Despicable Me 4 was released on July 3 and is still running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

