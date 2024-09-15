Gru and the minions are some of the most loved animated characters in the movies, so much so that the fans’ love has made Despicable Me the highest-grossing animated film franchise. The fourth film was also a successful outing at the cinemas. Now, Despicable Me 4 is just a few millions away from becoming the highest-grossing movie in the franchise at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The franchise began in 2010, and including the latest 2024 release, there are four movies and two prequels centered around the minions. The Office fame Steve Carell voices the lead character of Gru, a former supervillain turned secret agent. Gru has three adoptive daughters, Margo, Edith, and Agnes. The franchise is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report states that Despicable Me 4 collected $210K at the US box office on its 11th Friday. The movie lost 403 theatres and faced a drop of 28.7% from last Friday. It is also available on digital platforms and is facing multiple other films at the cinemas. It has reached a $358.5 million cume in the United States. At this point, the 2nd installment had earned around $358.1 million.

Despicable Me 4 is eyeing a $1 million—$1.5 million gross on its 11th weekend in the United States. It is currently the second highest-grossing movie in the Despicable Me franchise in North America. The 2024 release is less than $10 million away from surpassing Despicable Me 2’s $368.06 million domestic haul and grabbing the #1 position.

Check out the highest-grossing Despicable Me movies at the North American box office –

Despicable Me 2 – $368.06 million Despicable Me 4 – $358.52 million Despicable Me 3 – $264.62 million Despicable Me – $251.68 million

Despicable Me 4, released on July 3, has grossed $570.94 million overseas and collected $929.46 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): To Wrap Up Its Run Soon, Jurassic World’s $653M Lifetime Stays Safe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News