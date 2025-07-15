Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par continues to mint moolah. Currently running in its fourth week, the film has slowed down, but it is making enough to create a significant impact. During the fourth weekend, it performed beyond expectations and raked in a healthy sum despite several other biggies running in theatres. From Bollywood, it has now become the third film to cross the 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

During the fourth weekend, Aamir’s comedy-drama faced competition from Superman, Maalik, Jurassic World Rebirth, and other films, but it still managed to earn 6.25 crores. On the fourth Monday, day 25, the film dropped below the 50 lakh mark in India and earned an estimated 38 lakh. Compared to the fourth Friday’s 95 lakh, it’s a drop of 60%.

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 160.17 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 189 crores. Overseas, it has almost closed its run, and its current earnings stand at 67 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 256 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 160.17 crores

India gross – 189 crores

Overseas gross- 67 crores

Worldwide gross- 256 crores

Becomes Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025!

With a gross of 256 crores, Sitaare Zameen Par has emerged as Bollywood’s third highest-grossing film of the year. To grab the third position, it crossed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (242.57 crore gross). It is expected to wrap up the run much below 270 crore gross.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection)

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 256 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores

More about the film

The Aamir Khan starrer was released on June 20, 2025. It is directed by RS Prasanna and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It was distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maalik Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Fails The Monday Litmus Test, Drops By 53% From Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News