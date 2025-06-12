Dear Aamir Khan, Thank You For Finding Swades Boring, Rejecting It, & Not Watching It Ever, Dil Se Shukriya! [Opinion]

Aamir Khan is back in the news, grabbing headlines for something or another as he promotes his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor plays a sportsman in the film and is coaching a bunch of specially-abled kids for a basketball game.

While promoting the film, recently, in an interview, the superstar, who is considered the top star of the country along with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, talked about some of his rejected films – especially Swades!

Talking about Swades, in an interview with Zoom, accepted that he rejected Swades when he heard the script of the film, while working with Ashutosh Gowariker on Lagaan! Aamir accepted that he found the three-hour narration of the film quite boring!

However, it is Aamir Khan’s next set of statements that are so unnecessary that I wonder why he does this at times! Is he this naive, or just ignorant, or just too pompous? In his interviews, the Sitaare Zameen Par star said that he does not know if the changes he suggested to Ashutosh Gowariker were incorporated or not and accepted, “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai wo film, Shayad usne correct kiya hoga, acchi bani hogi, I don’t know, Shah Rukh ka kaam usme pasand aaya tha logon ko, that I noted!”

Now, I have a problem with the cognitive dissonance Aamir Khan delivers every time he tries to put some ‘in-his-head’ diplomatic opinion about anything! A. He did not watch the film. B. He did not mention anywhere that he found the script of Swades boring, not the film because clearly, he did not bother to see the film!

Now, Aamir Khan is a celebrated Mr Perfectionist and self-acclaimed cinephile! So much so, that he spends time in each and every department of his films, right from music to direction and editing! But this cinephile, who once could not hold back his tears watching a film called Katti Batti, did not get time ever to watch Swades – agreed and accepted. But what is this behavior making everything about yourself so sheepishly? It is either childish or immature. If a 60-year-old man cannot decide how to talk and celebrate other contemporary’s work, it is only saddening. In fact, so much infuriating that I want to ask in Tiger Shroff’s voice, “Chhote Bacche Ho Kya.”

Aamir Khan, himself is a celebrated actor, but in the past few days, this is the third film I have seen him putting down! And interestingly, while he puts down other people’s work and efforts, he makes sure to glorify his intellect and keep it way above other’s filmmaking aptitude!

Recently, he slyly admitted that he had told Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya that Thugs Of Hindostan would tank. In another interview, he recalled leaving every aspect of Laal Singh Chadha on Advait Chandan, trusting his abilities. But immediately discussing how the film tanked and it broke his heart, very manipulated discussion to make people realize, he did not have a say in the film’s making!

Dear Aamir Khan,

I have always been a fan of your work, and I will continue to do so. But, I thank you for not liking Swades, and not doing it. It gave us one of the best works of Shah Rukh Khan‘s career, and seeing him play Mohan Bhargava with such ease makes me believe that no other actor could have pulled it off better! Was the film boring? Well, to each his own! I was too busy falling for Kaveri Amma’s innocence and Gayatri Joshi’s simplicity to find it boring! It was actually real, and probably the real world is a tad boring! But thank you again for giving us Mohan Bhargava!

Also, I hope you watch it someday, only to honor another contemporary’s work and to check if Ashutosh Gowariker took your advice not to make the film boring!’ See you at the Cinemas because your podcasts and interviews have become all about – I, Me, Myself!

Your’s truly

A Fan of Aamir Khan – The Actor!

