Aamir Khan has delivered several blockbuster hits over his illustrious career, including 3 Idiots, Ghajini, and PK. However, his highest-grossing film to date remains the 2016 wrestling drama Dangal, which grossed around a whopping ₹2070 crore at the box office worldwide (according to Sacnilk). The perfectionist actor portrayed Mahavir Singh Phogat with such depth and precision that it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role in the widely acclaimed film.

If Not Aamir Khan, Then Who?

But what if Aamir Khan hadn’t starred in Dangal? According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the makers had a Plan B in mind—casting a veteran South Indian actor in the lead. More specifically, they would have approached either Kamal Haasan or Mohanlal to play the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Reimagining Dangal Without Aamir Khan

Dangal would have been a different film if Aamir Khan hadn’t been in it. His thorough involvement is not just as an actor but as a creative force, and his focus on getting into the skin of the character, including physical transformation and his grip on diction, is praiseworthy.

That said, both Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal are powerhouse performers. Kamal Haasan is known for his layered performances, while Mohanlal’s strength lies in his natural acting and effortless screen presence. Either actor would have nailed the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Still, it’s hard to imagine any actor other than Aamir Khan in Dangal. But likewise, it’s also difficult to imagine anyone else in Kamal Haasan’s Nayakan or Mohanlal’s Vanaprastham. Without Aamir Khan, Dangal could have been an equally good film. But perhaps not the global blockbuster it eventually became.

Dangal – Plot & Cast

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film follows the story of a former wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan), who trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (played by Sanya Malhotra) to get a gold medal for the country in professional wrestling. But to achieve his dream, he faces various societal pressures and backlash from the villagers. The film also features Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti Khurana, Ritvik Sahore, and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

Is Dangal Streaming on OTT?

As of now, Dangal is not available for streaming on any Indian OTT platform.

Dangal Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Dangal here.

