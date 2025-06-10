The title track of ‘Aashiq Banaya Apne’ featuring Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi from the 2005 film of the same name marked one of the boldest songs for that time. The actress’ chemistry with Hashmi stood out in a prominent manner. However, did you know that while fans were left raving about the chemistry between the duo, the actress was not that impressed about sharing the intimate sequences with the actor.

Tanushree Dutta Was Left Unimpressed With Her Intimate Scenes With Emraan Hashmi

According to Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interview with Filmygyan, Tanushree Dutta had taken a subtle dig at her bold sequences with Emraan Hashmi. The actress also claimed that they lacked a solid chemistry. She said, “Emraan, for me, has always been an actor from Day 1. I did three films with him. We shot for a kissing scene in ‘Chocolate’ too, but they didn’t keep it. It was very awkward the first time.”

Tanushree Dutta Recalled Emraan Hashmi To Not Be A Very Comfortable Kisser

Not only this but Tanushree Dutta recalled both she and Emraan Hashmi not being very comfortable while performing the kissing scenes with each other. The Dhol actress said, “The second time, the awkwardness was reduced. Because personally, in real life, we don’t have any chemistry with each other. He does have a kisser-boy image, but he is not the most comfortable kisser. And neither am I.”

For the unversed, Tanushree Dutta and Emraan Hashmi also collaborated in films like Chocolate and Good Boy Bad Boy. However, it seems Tanushree’s opinion of their chemistry is off a stark difference to that of the audience. For the unversed, the actress is credited for igniting the infamous MeToo movement in the year 2018. It all started after she alleged Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of the film, Horn Ok Please. Following this, many other women from the different sectors of the entertainment industry came out with their stories.

