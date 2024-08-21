Tanushree Dutta was the flag-bearer of the MeToo movement in the Indian film industry back in 2018 when she alleged Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct against her on the sets of Horn Okay Pleassss. Now, the actress has broken her silence on the recently formed Hema Committee, which has been established to curb sexual harassment against women in the Malayalam industry. Tanushree criticized the Committee and doubted whether it would come up with any solution or a stricter law against women. While doing so, she again took a sharp dig at Nana Patekar, labeling him to be a ‘narcissistic psychopath.’

The Aashiq Banaya Apne actress told Showsha, “I don’t understand these committees and reports; I think they’re useless. It took them seven years to produce a report on something that happened in 2017?” furthermore, also taking a dig at the Vishaka Committee which was established to prevent sexual harassment against women in the workplace. Tanushree Dutta said, “What’s the point of this new report anyway? All they had to do was arrest the accused and enforce a strong law and order system. I remember hearing about the Vishakha Committee, which came up with so many guidelines and prepared pages and pages of reports, but what happened after that? The names of the committees just keep changing.” She then lashed out at Nana Patekar and cited how these formed committees are useless. Along with Patekar, she also took a dig at Malayalam actor Dileep who was an alleged accused in a 2017 sexual harassment case.

Tanushree Dutta said, “People like Nana Patekar and Dileep are narcissistic psychopaths. Only a vicious and vengeful man can do what they did. I don’t care about these committees. I have no trust in this system. It feels like these reports and committees, they’re just wasting our time rather than doing the real work. Having a safe workplace is a basic right for a woman—or any human being, for that matter.”

Lastly, Tanushree Dutta highlighted the need for women to attain a respectful environment in their workplace. She said, “People don’t look at actresses as human beings but as morally corrupt entities—which is a very rudimentary perception—who don’t have the right to dignity. We aren’t asking to be treated like queens, but we have the right to be treated with dignity and the right to protest. They use their male ego to reduce you to someone who’s a nuisance.” After Tanushree, several other women from the Indian film industry came out with their shocking stories of facing sexual misconduct in the fraternity during the MeToo movement.

