Tanushree Dutta opened Pandora’s box years ago when she first accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and molestation on the sets of Horn OK Please. The actress even quit the industry because it affected her mentally, but she made a comeback to fight. However, the actor always denied all the accusations.
In 2018, Tanushree finally decided to move on and did not want to discuss anything related to Nana since she did not want to give him any more footage. Now, in an interview, the Khamoshi actor has opened up about the allegations.
While talking to Lallantop, Nana Patekar reacted to Tanushree Dutta’s claim by denying them all. He said, “I knew that it was all a lie. That’s why I didn’t get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth.”
Further commenting on his silence, he said, “What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn’t do this? I know the truth that I didn’t do anything.”
This statement comes 4 years after Nana Patekar was ousted from Akshay Kumar‘s Housefull 4 over the ongoing Me Too fiasco in Bollywood, where actresses and models gathered the courage to call out many film personalities for abusing their power position to molest young talents.
However, the impact of Me Too eventually subsided when people spoke and accused personalities like Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, and Alok Nath, but none of them went ahead and turned it into a legal battle. So, nothing could be proven against these personalities except for blind social media revelations.
