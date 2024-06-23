Tanushree Dutta opened Pandora’s box years ago when she first accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment and molestation on the sets of Horn OK Please. The actress even quit the industry because it affected her mentally, but she made a comeback to fight. However, the actor always denied all the accusations.

In 2018, Tanushree finally decided to move on and did not want to discuss anything related to Nana since she did not want to give him any more footage. Now, in an interview, the Khamoshi actor has opened up about the allegations.

While talking to Lallantop, Nana Patekar reacted to Tanushree Dutta’s claim by denying them all. He said, “I knew that it was all a lie. That’s why I didn’t get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth.”