A lot has been heard and said about Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala’s love story. Vishwanath Patekar, better known by his screen name Nana Patekar’s, private life has always made headlines. His fans have always been interested in what the star is doing in his personal life. He has worked in many films including Welcome, Tirangaa, and Natsamrat. However, there is one film that is especially significant in his life, as he fell in love with the lead actress – Manisha Koirala on the sets of the movie.

Manisha and Nana first met on the sets of their 1996 film Agni Sakshi. Manisha, 20 years younger than Nana, could not help being mesmerized by his charm and fell in love with him. The same year the duo worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Khamoshi: The Musical.

This was the time when Nana Patekar fell in love with the Dil Se actress despite being married to Neelkanti. The Welcome actor played the role of her father in the film. This was also the time when Manisha came out of a bad relationship with Vivek Mushran.

However, Manisha and Nana’s relationship saw many downs. There were reports that The Vaccine War actor was super possessive and did not allow Manisha to dress a certain way. There were also reports that the Sanju actress caught him red-handed with Ayesha Jhulka. Manisha also reportedly wanted to marry him, but Nana refused and reportedly said that he could not divorce his wife and marry the actress.

Years later, Nana had spoken about Manisha and said, “She is the most sensitive actress around. She is like a Kasturi Hiran, she still needs to realize that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that’s more than enough. I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she’s doing to herself. Maybe I don’t have anything to say about her today! A breakup is a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can’t describe the pain I went through. Please, let’s not talk about this. I miss Manisha!”

