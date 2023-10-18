Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity knows no bounds. The actor is known across the world and has many fans spread across continents. However, everything has not been rosy for SRK. Long back, Shah Rukh Khan was threatened by the underworld, but King Khan did not give in. An old interview of the star has resurfaced on Reddit, where SRK was seen talking about how he got death threats and how he manages the situation.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted with Y+ security after he received death threats. Meanwhile, netizens dug out an old interview of the star where he told American reporter Ruby Wax that he has had a huge security cover for three years because of multiple threats.

The actor told Ruby Wax, “They would set up a system, and they would say you do it. I may not have succumbed to it, but then they shoot you. So, sometimes it’s nice to do a film.”

The reporter then asked, “You’re seriously saying someone calls you and says be in my film or I’ll blow your head off?” Shah Rukh nodded and replied, “Not as nicely as you’re saying it.” Shah Rukh told her that the film industry is an easy target, and also very lucrative. Asked if he’s ever had his life threatened, the Zero actor said, “Oh yes, on many occasions… I had a lot of security for three years.”

Recently, SRK’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years and the actor attended the screening event with Y+ security. For those wondering, as per reports, the security arrangement includes six police commandos as his bodyguards at all times. The security team was armed with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols. His residence will be guarded by four armed policemen and everything is paid by Shah Rukh Khan himself.

In an earlier interview with Anupama Chopra for her book, King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, the Jawan actor said that he would get frequent threats from Abu Salem, “It was like living under a telescope. It was very depressing and very scary. I’m not macho enough to turn around and say that I wasn’t scared of any of these guys. I was s**t scared”

He also recalled not leaving home, “I got very disturbed. Our house was small, my son was young, and their socks used to smell. It was just claustrophobic.”

