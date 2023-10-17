Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated 25 years of the cult movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, said he feels proud and happy as in a certain way he had launched director Karan Johar in the film.

SRK attended the special screening of the movie, along with the director Karan and lead actress Rani Mukerji.

Talking about the same, SRK said: “It is a very special occasion as it is 25 years of this film. Normally, it’s always how the film ages. We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well in time, some just don’t do good at all, but this is one film which has stood the test of time. It has aged very well. It has aged nearly as well as Karan.”

The actor said unfortunately, Kajol is not here but we send her the love wherever she is right now. Rani is here, which is beautiful, she is flawless.

SRK further said: “When I did this film, a lot of people thought I am Karan’s friend, but Karan is my friend’s son. His father was my friend — Yash Johar. And he produced this film, apart from some wonderful cinema, even before Karan started directing films. One of my favorites was the original ‘Agneepath’.”

“For me it was very important because Karan at that time, was about 23-24 years old, and I have a son who is that old now — Aaryan. So, now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son (Karan) in a certain way, because I was a little more established than Karan was,” said the ‘Don’ fame actor.

SRK further said he is very grateful for Yash Johar, obviously wherever he is in heaven, Hiroo aunty, who backed the decision and made such a beautiful film like ‘KKHH’.

“I also thank Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, and other actors whom I may have forgotten to mention. I would thank Salman Bhai, and also Rani who came as the ghost again in the end,” laughs SRK. ‘The kids in the film were so lovely.’

The actor shared: “We shot the film in Ooty, it was a lovely time. I shot ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘KKHH’ in Ooty. I am extremely fortunate to be a part of this movie. If it wasn’t for Yash Chopra, Yash Johar, these are my friends and then their sons Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra, I would not be half the star that I am today.”

“I really feel proud, grateful and thankful that these young boys at that time, chose me to cast in their films, and we stand here 25 years later celebrating this beautiful film KKHH,” added SRK.

Written and directed by Karan, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is produced by Dharma Productions.

It stars SRK as Rahul Khanna, Kajol as Anjali Sharma, and Rani as Tina Malhotra in lead roles, along with Salman as Aman Mehra in a special appearance. It also features Sana Saeed as Anjali Khanna in a pivotal role.

The plot combines two love triangles set years apart. The first half covers friends on a college campus, while the second tells the story of a widower’s young daughter who tries to reunite her dad with his old best friend.

Filmed in India, Mauritius and Scotland, this was KJo’s directorial debut.

Meanwhile, SRK was recently seen in action thriller ‘Jawan‘. He next has ‘Dunki’ and a special appearance in ‘Tiger 3‘.

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Attends Hema Malini’s Birthday Bash, Gets Brutally Trolled As She Scolds Paparazzi Saying, “Itna Aaplog Direction Mat Dijiye”: “Amitabh (Bachchan) Sir Ko Salam Bhai… Kaise Jhela Hoga”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News